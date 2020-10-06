Sonos Play:1 returns to $99 taking 50% off the original price (Cert. Refurb)

Sonos is offering its certified refurbished Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker for $99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but has trended around $150 in new condition over the last year. Today’s deal is a match of the best refurb offer we’ve seen direct from Sonos. Play:1 offers stellar value as a multi-room starter kit with above-average audio quality. You’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,100 Amazon shoppers. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase, adding peace of mind if you’re just building out a system for the first time.

For a more affordable offering, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $20. You’ll miss out on the multi-room capabilities featured above and battery life tops out at 14-hours, but there is still enough features here to suffice on a smaller budget if you’d prefer to skip the Wi-Fi connectivity Sonos provides. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You’ll want to swing by today’s Anker Gold Box for even more deals on Bluetooth speakers starting at $28. Headlining is the Wakey speaker at $62, which is down to a new all-time low. Today’s smartphone accessories roundup also has plenty of additional deals on speakers, iPhone and Android essentials, and more.

Sonos Play:1 features:

Mini but Mighty. Fits in any space fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound

Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home

Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready

