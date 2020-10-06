Sonos Play:1 returns to $99 taking 50% off the original price (Cert. Refurb)

Sonos is offering its certified refurbished Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker for $99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but has trended around $150 in new condition over the last year. Today’s deal is a match of the best refurb offer we’ve seen direct from Sonos. Play:1 offers stellar value as a multi-room starter kit with above-average audio quality. You’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite tunes from services like Apple Music, Spotify, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,100 Amazon shoppers. Includes a 1-year warranty with purchase, adding peace of mind if you’re just building out a system for the first time.
For a more affordable offering, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $20. You’ll miss out on the multi-room capabilities featured above and battery life tops out at 14-hours, but there is still enough features here to suffice on a smaller budget if you’d prefer to skip the Wi-Fi connectivity Sonos provides. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
You’ll want to swing by today’s Anker Gold Box for even more deals on Bluetooth speakers starting at $28. Headlining is the Wakey speaker at $62, which is down to a new all-time low. Today’s smartphone accessories roundup also has plenty of additional deals on speakers, iPhone and Android essentials, and more.
Sonos Play:1 features:
- Mini but Mighty. Fits in any space fills any room with surprisingly rich and powerful sound
- Play different songs in different rooms at the same time. Or, pump one song in perfect sync, throughout your home
- Set-up in five minutes using your home Wi-Fi. Easily expand your home audio system over time by adding wireless speakers to additional rooms whenever you’re ready
