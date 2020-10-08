We are now tracking some notable Fender, Epiphone, and Gibson guitar deals as part of the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale. One standout here is the Epiphone Les Paul Traditional PRO-III Plus LE Electric Guitar with a Heritage Cherry Sunburst paint job for $499.99 shipped. Regularly $699, like it still fetches at Musician’s Friend, today’s offer is a solid $100 in savings and the lowest we can find. Just keep in mind, the basic model (without the classic sunburst paint job) goes for $399. This Les Paul model features a gorgeous maple top as well as made-in-the-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups alongside the coil split, boost, and phase on control pots. The solid Mahogany body carries a Tune-o-matic bridge with a stopbar tailpiece and Grover Rotomatic tuners. Rated 4+ stars. But be sure to head below for deals on both more affordable models and some high-end Gibson options.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale for additional Gibson guitar deals as well as up to $2,500 or more off some of the higher-end models, amps, acoustic guitars, and much more. You’ll find more of our top picks below.

More electric guitar deals:

After you browse through today’s Fender and Gibson guitar deals, you’ll definitely want to head straight over to our latest roundup of the new LEGO building kits where you’ll find an epic new Fender Strat set.

And for any of you guitar players that like the dabble in some computer-based music production, be sure to browse through our 2020 roundup of the best MIDI keyboards and dig into our ongoing Logic Pros series on Apple’s flagship music production software.

More on the Epiphone Les Paul PRO-III Plus LE:

From the stunning flame maple top to the Made-in-USA Gibson ’57 Classic and Super ’57 zebra pickups, this Epiphone is all Les Paul. With advanced electronics features, including coil split, boost and phase on push/pull control pots, this limited-edition guitar delivers an impressive tonal range and remarkable playability.

