Gillette’s Fusion shaver and detailer combo now $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $24+)

Amazon is now offering the Gillette Fusion All Purpose Styler Beard Trimmer for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The discounted price will appear in your cart. Regularly around $24 or more at Amazon, todays offer is at least 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This kit includes the trimmer as well as a ProGlide blade refill, three various length comb attachments (2mm, 4mm, and 6mm), a battery, and the organizer to store it. This setup is great for a full-shave as well detailing and features an easy grip handle alongside the shower-ready design. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you don’t need the comb attachments, a simple Gillette Fusion5 Men’s Razor will do the trick at $7.50. It has two blades and includes one of those backside trimmers for light detailing. It will require more manual labor on your part, but it is also about half the price. Either way, you’ll have more than enough money left over to score a fresh thing of shaving cream.

Speaking of personal care items, Amazon’s Gold Box has solid offers on the popular Native all-natural deodorant today with prices from $17. And head over to our home goods deal hub for more essentials.

More on the Gillette Fusion Styler Beard Trimmer:

The All Purpose Gillette STYLER trims evenly, shaves closely, and edges precisely. STYLER has everything you need to achieve any facial hair style. The Gillette All Purpose STYLER combines Fusion5 ProGlide blades and a Braun-engineered trimmer to trim evenly, shave closely, and edge. This all-purpose tool is waterproof and shower safe, so you can trim while you shower, and it works with all Gillette Fusion5 blade refills, so you can easily master your signature facial hair style with just one tool.

