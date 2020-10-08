Ditch the Apple Watch band tax, get three sport bands for $7 Prime shipped

Yandu (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its Apple Watch Sport Bands for $7.21. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10, today’s deal matches the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention from a month ago. Considering that Apple charges $49 for a sport band, going with today’s deal is certainly more economical. It’s made of silicone material, which is a perfect pairing for working out at the gym. With three bands included in today’s offer, you’ll be able to easily swap out colors to match your style for the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for a different style? Prefer to save further? Slide over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands across a wide range of styles for additional deals. Prices start at around $5 here as well, with a number of styles to choose from.

Our Apple guide continues to be your 1-stop shop for all of the best price drops on Macs, accessories, and more. Just this morning we spotted all-time lows on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, which is packed with some of the newest tech out of Cupertino. Browse through our Apple guide here for more deals.

Yandu Apple Watch Bands feature:

Premium Material: The apple sport bands for apple iwatch 38mm/40mm and apple iwatch 42mm/44mm are made of durable and soft silicone material, which can prevent skin from irritation and bring you a comfortable wearing experience.

Multi Choices: There are different popular colors apple sport band to personalize your apple iwatch and fit your mood, outfit in daily life, dress up your apple iWatch and highlight your unique taste.

Easy Installation: The sport band for apple iWatch comes with watch lugs on both ends, which locks onto apple iWatch interface precisely and securely.

