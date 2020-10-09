Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice Lightning Cable 4-pack $16 (33% off), more

Monoprice is currently offering a 4-pack of its MFi Lightning Cables for $16 shipped. Just add four of the cables to your cart and apply code DEAL4 at checkout. Usuaully fetching $6 each, today’s offer saves you 33%, brings the overall price per cable to $4, and matches the best we’ve seen this year. Whether you’re just looking to replace some existing cables that have seen better days or need to add some new options to your charging kit, this bundle is hard to pass up on. Each of the Lightning cables carry MFi certification and measure 3-feet in length. Monoprice’s Lightning cables are highly-rated overall.

Charge your Apple iOS device with Lightning cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer. The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust. The molded polycarbonate connector heads are extra durable and capable of withstanding the wear and tear of daily use. Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning® connector.

