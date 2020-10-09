Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice Lightning Cable 4-pack $16 (33% off), more

- Oct. 9th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering a 4-pack of its MFi Lightning Cables for $16 shipped. Just add four of the cables to your cart and apply code DEAL4 at checkout. Usuaully fetching $6 each, today’s offer saves you 33%, brings the overall price per cable to $4, and matches the best we’ve seen this year. Whether you’re just looking to replace some existing cables that have seen better days or need to add some new options to your charging kit, this bundle is hard to pass up on. Each of the Lightning cables carry MFi certification and measure 3-feet in length. Monoprice’s Lightning cables are highly-rated overall.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • BUGANI 40-hour Bluetooth Speaker: $42 (Reg. $70) | Amazon
    • w/ code ZI4QTWYW
  • UGREEN Folding Stand: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
    • w/ code UGREENSTAND
  • Mpow M5 Bluetooth Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $45) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 3J5P82UJ
  • UGREEN Aluminum Stand: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code UGREENSTAND

Charge your Apple iOS device with Lightning cable from any USB power source or sync your music and photos by plugging it into your computer. The generous 50µm thick gold plating ensures that the connectors will not corrode or rust.

The molded polycarbonate connector heads are extra durable and capable of withstanding the wear and tear of daily use. Apple MFi Certified means that this cable has been thoroughly tested and is guaranteed to be 100% compatible with your Apple iOS devices with Lightning® connector.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Monoprice

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go