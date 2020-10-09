Save up to 22% on Philips Hue HomeKit starter kits and lights from $20

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Hue Switch for $149.99 shipped. Down from its $190 going rate, today’s offer comes within $20 of the 2020 low and matches the second-best price we’ve seen this year. Kickstart or expand your Philips Hue setup with this 5-piece bundle. Alongside the required HomeKit-enabled bridge, you’ll find one of the Hue dimmer switches which pairs with the three Color Ambiance LED bulbs. This is a great package to add some flair into your smart home while also catering to those who aren’t ready to fully rely on smartphone or voice control. Over 770 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $20.

The Philips Hue deals don’t stop there today, as Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is also discounting a selection of additional LED bulbs. With 20% off across the board, you’ll be able to expand the starter kit above or an existing setup with bulbs starting at $20. Here’s the entire selection:

Philips Hue Color Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Limitless possibilities for extraordinary experiences. The Philips Hue white and color ambiance contains three bulbs, a bridge and a dimmer switch. It can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience with colored and white light. Synchronize lights to your music, TV and games for immersive effects.

