Arlo’s Audio Doorbell kit includes a wireless chime for $80 (Save $100)

Today only, Woot offers the Arlo Audio Doorbell & Chime Kit for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Down from its $100 going rate at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. This package is a great front door upgrade for anyone who isn’t quite ready to invest in a video-enabled alternative. It’ll allow you to hear who’s at the front door from anywhere, and motion detection can alert you even when someone doesn’t ring the bell. Alongside the doorbell itself, you’ll receive an added chime which brings audible alerts into the mix along the smartphone integration. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’d rather just upgrade your aging doorbell with a new wireless model, this $18 option ditches the smartphone integration. The doorbell itself pairs with a bundled chime for receiving audible alerts when someone’s at the door. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

But for getting a more full-featured home security offering from Arlo, its Ultra 4K HomeKit Camera System has dropped to one of the best prices yet at $384, which includes a bundled Video Doorbell to complete the package. Down from its $488 value for everything included, this is a notable way to save while bolstering your setup’s video coverage.

Arlo Audio Doorbell features:

Get calls on your smartphone or tablet when someone presses your Arlo Doorbell. Talk with visitors from your smartphone or tablet. Place your doorbell anywhere outside of your home with no wiring hassle. Works with your existing chime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

