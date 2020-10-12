Bodum’s steel Gooseneck Kettle is under $29 shipped for today only (Reg. $50)

While the Prime Day 2020 deals are already coming hard and fast today, Bodum has another particularly notable Deal of the Day on tap to kick the week off. This time around we are focusing in on the brand’s attractive Bistro Gooseneck Stovetop Water Kettle. The stainless steel model is now marked down to $34.99 shipped. Well under the regular $50+ price tag it tends to fetch from both Bodum and Amazon, today’s deal will actually get even deeper with the promo code found below the fold.

You can now score the Bodum Bistro Gooseneck Stovetop Water Kettle for $29.74 shipped after you apply code SLICK15 at checkout. That’s more than 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This stovetop kettle is made of “the best quality stainless steel” with a 34-ounce capacity and compatibility with “ceramic, induction, gas, and all-electrical stovetops.” It also features a gooseneck design that is as ideal for tea as it is for pour-over coffee. Ratings are thin on this model, but Bodum makes loads of notable highly-rated kettles and kitchenware gear.

Speaking of which, the code above will knock an additional 15% off everything on this already marked down sale page as well. Otherwise, ditch the stovetop model and go with this $22 AmazonBasics electric model instead.

More on the Bodum Bistro Gooseneck Stovetop Kettle:

For all slow coffee lovers, the BISTRO Stovetop Gooseneck kettle is the missing piece among your coffee accessories. This ergonomically design and highly functional piece received an iF Product Design Award®. The body is made of the best quality stainless steel and the grip is strategically designed to mix contemporary aestheticism with comfort and efficiency. This minimal touch helps you prevent your hands from burning when pouring hot water. When making slow coffee, the consistency of the water flow is essential, from the start until the end, and BISTRO Gooseneck kettle gives you perfect control over it.

