DJI’s Osmo Pocket comes bundled with official accessories for $280 (Save 31%)

B&H is currently bundling the DJI Osmo Pocket Camera with its official Expansion Kit for $279.95 shipped. Not only is today’s offer $19 under what you’d pay on the Osmo Pocket by itself, but compared to the $408 value of the entire package you’re saving 31%, with this discount beating our previous mention by $5, and marking a new all-time low. Combining a 3-axis gimbal and 4K camera, DJI Osmo Pocket is a great option for recording buttery-smooth footage without having to rely on your smartphone. Alongside the video capabilities, it can also snap 12MP stills while benefiting from the same stabilization tech to avoid blurry shots. The added accessories score you a 32GB microSD card, mount, wireless module, and controller wheel attachment. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more over at DroneDJ. Head below the fold for more.

Those that would just rather use the camera built into their smartphones can take advantage of similar stabilization features with the DJI Osmo 4 Gimbal for $149 at Amazon. Delivering one of the latest releases from DJI, this 3-axis gimbal has a unique magnetic smartphone mount and integrated controls. Check out our launch coverage over at DroneDJ for a closer look.

While you’re upgrading your photography setup, LaCie’s Rugged Portable USB-C SSDs are certainly worth a look for the on-the-go videographer thanks to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds. Saving you 23%, you’ll be able to add one of the SSDs to your kit from $140, alongside another hard drive starting at $70.

DJI Osmo Pocket features:

3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal: The Osmo Pocket camera is equipped with a remarkable 3-axis stabilized gimbal and a new algorithm that ensures a control accuracy of ±0.005° and maximum control speed of 120°/s. Amazingly Powerful Performance: Osmo Pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.

