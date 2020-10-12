Home Depot Pro Buy of the Week discounts RYOBI, DEWALT, more by up to 35%

This week only, Home Depot’s Pro Buy of the Week features up to 35% off tools from RYOBI, DEWALT, and many more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless Compression Nailer for $99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $119. Today’s deals are in-line with our previous mentions in 2020. This nailer is great for basic jobs around the house, such as hanging fabric or doing detailed work on finished projects. You’ll receive the nailer itself, an 18V battery, wall charger, and sample staples. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for even more deals.

Another standout today is the DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Reciprocating Saw with 5Ah battery for $199. This bundle typically goes for around $230. You’ll receive the 20V cordless reciprocating saw with purchase here along with a 5Ah battery and wall charger. One notable spec here is that the brushless motor design “provides up to 2.5-times” longer battery life, which is great if you’re taking on heavier demolition or DIY jobs. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of this week’s tool sale for more deals on DEWALT, RYOBI, Milwaukee, and other big names. Don’t miss today’s Home Depot promotion for more price drops on smart thermostats, security cameras, and other essentials for your home.

RYOBI 18V ONE+ Nailer features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Compression Drive 3/8 in. Crown Stapler with 1.3 Ah Battery, Charger, and Sample Staples. The ONE+ Stapler utilizes Compression Drive Technology that uses automated convenience to eliminate user fatigue. With the ability to drive over 5,500 staples using a P108 4.0 Ah LITHIUM+ High Capacity battery (not included), users are guaranteed to get the job done on a single charge. The RYOBI ONE+ Stapler allows you to control your depth of drive with an adjustable knob for improved accuracy throughout various materials. The included screen/wire attachment helps users guide staples without penetrating wire or screen.

