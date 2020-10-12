Razer is currently celebrating its Razercon event by bundling upwards of $150 gift cards with its PCs, gaming accessories, and more. Orders of $700 or more will lock-in the full $150 Razer credit, while $400 purchases get $75, spending $300 earns a $50 bonus, and $100 will reward you $10 in cash to spend on future Razer buys. Gift cards will be automatically added to your cart at checkout. Alongside being able to save on all of the new gear that was just announced over the weekend, all of Razer’s other gaming products, even gear that rarely goes on sale, is eligible for the promotion. So whether you’re looking to upgrade your battlestation or work from home setup, now is a great time to cash-in. Head below for some of our top picks from the Razercon promotion.

One highlight from the Razercon promotion is on the Razer Raptor 27-inch Esports Gaming Monitor at $699.99 shipped. With the added $150 credit you’ll receive, this offer saves you 18% from the overall value, is the first promotion of any kind, and a notable way to bring the monitor to your setup. With a 27-inch 1440p panel and 144Hz refresh rate, Razer’s Raptor display upgrades your setup with integrated Chroma lighting, cable management, Razer Synapse support, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

While you can shop everything Razer has to offer right here to build a bundle of gaming accessories to hit your preferred gift card tier, it’s definitely worth checking out the new unveils from Razercon, as well. This promotion is the first time you’ll be able to save on the new Razer Iskur gaming chair as well as its upcoming Tomahawk Mini PC case and more. Then go hit up our PC gaming guide for all of the other deals today.

Razer Raptor Gaming Monitor features:

A gaming monitor needs to perform with extreme speed and clarity to help you react in a split-second It also needs to be able to display deep vibrant colors and a natural life-like image for a truly immersive gaming experience The Razer Raptor was created as an extension of this philosophy—a no-compromise display that produces breathtaking image quality making it the ultimate esports gaming monitor.

