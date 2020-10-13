Amazon offers up to $200 off iRobot Roomba robo vacs today from $200

Today only, as part of its Prime Day offerings, Amazon is now offering up to 38% off iRobot Roomba vacuums. The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is now on sale for $199.99 shipped. As one of iRobot’s latest models, this is a solid 38% discount from the going $300 rate and the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Featuring a 3-stage cleaning system, this model will have the floors sparkling clean this holiday season whether it’s tough carpets or hard wood and laminate. Personalized schedules, compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa, cliff detection, and a 90-minute runtime before it charges itself back up round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars. More iRobot deals below.

More Prime Day iRobot deals:

We also have great deal on Anker’s RoboVac 35C at $169 right here. but you’ll want to head over to our home goods and Prime Day 2020 deals hub for even more price drops for around the house, and every other product category for the matter.

More on iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum:

CLEAN SMARTER – Sleek, premium design complements your home décor; The Roomba 692 is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust, and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

LOOSENS, LIFTS, & SUCTIONS – The 3 Stage Cleaning system & Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets & hard floors, an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners & edges.

LEARNS YOUR LIFE LISTENS TO YOUR VOICE – Learns your cleaning habits to offer up personalized schedules, while Google Assistant & Alexa allow you to start cleaning with just the sound of your voice.

