Prime Day vacuum/mop deals from $55: Bissell, Shark, more up to 58% off

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering a series of notable deals on upright/handheld vacuums and mops from Shark and Bissell. One standout here is the Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop for $62.99 shipped. Regularly $90 direct from Bissell, this model typically fetches as much at Amazon and is now at the best price we have tracked in years there. A perfect companion for your upright or robotic vacuum, it eliminates “99.9 percent of germs and bacteria” using the “natural power of steam” with varying degrees of power, depending on the job at hand. It heats up in 30-seconds and ships with a microfiber soft pad, microfiber scrubby pad, a pair of spring breeze fragrance discs, and a carpet glider. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers. Head below for even more Prime Day vacuums and mop deals.

More Prime Day vacuum/mop deals:

You’ll also want to swing by our Prime Day robot vacuums roundup where you’ll find deals starting from $200 with as much as $265 in savings on models from iRobot and Shark. Then head over to our home goods and Prime Day 2020 deal hubs for even more price drops from across every product category.

More on the Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop:

Clean and sanitize sealed hard floors without the use of harsh chemicals; Eliminates 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria with the natural power of steam

Power through tough, sticky messes with the flip down easy scrubber

Choose from high, medium, or low steam based on your cleaning needs with the smart set digital steam control

Features swivel steering and a 23 foot power cord. Ready to use in 30 seconds

Includes: (1) microfiber soft pad, (1) microfiber scrubby pad, (2) spring breeze fragrance discs, and a carpet glider. Power rating: 1500 watts

