Score new all-time lows on Arlo Ultra HomeKit 4K cameras, more from $140

- Oct. 13th 2020 7:16 pm ET

0

As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Arlo smart home security products starting at $139.99 shipped. Our top pick is on the Arlo Ultra 1-Camera 4K System at $279.99. Down from its origional $400 price tag and $349 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s security system expands your HomeKit setup with an outdoor ready design. Alongside up to 6-month battery life, there’s also integrated spotlights, as well as auto zoom and tracking to complete the package alongside the base station to tie it all together. Over 1,500 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable Arlo deals include:

Speaking of Arlo, we’re also still seeing a new all-time low on two of its Pro 3 HomeKit cameras at $300. That’s on top of the Prime Day deals that just went live on eufy’s smart home accessories and everything else in our guide right here. Of course, don’t forget to dive into all of the best deals during Amazon’s shopping event for everything outside the smart home.

Arlo Ultra 4K System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Prime Day 2020 Arlo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go