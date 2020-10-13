Score new all-time lows on Arlo Ultra HomeKit 4K cameras, more from $140

As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of Arlo smart home security products starting at $139.99 shipped. Our top pick is on the Arlo Ultra 1-Camera 4K System at $279.99. Down from its origional $400 price tag and $349 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings and marks a new all-time low. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s security system expands your HomeKit setup with an outdoor ready design. Alongside up to 6-month battery life, there’s also integrated spotlights, as well as auto zoom and tracking to complete the package alongside the base station to tie it all together. Over 1,500 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more of our top picks.

Other notable Arlo deals include:

Speaking of Arlo, we’re also still seeing a new all-time low on two of its Pro 3 HomeKit cameras at $300. That’s on top of the Prime Day deals that just went live on eufy’s smart home accessories and everything else in our guide right here. Of course, don’t forget to dive into all of the best deals during Amazon’s shopping event for everything outside the smart home.

Arlo Ultra 4K System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!