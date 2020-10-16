It’s time to head into this weekend with all of today’s best Mac and iOS price drops. While it has been a somewhat slow week in the app deal scene, things are starting to pick up today. On top of some freebies for the kids, we also have some solid deals on Hyperforma, Orderly, Tower of Fortune 2, SimpleRockets 2, Project Highrise, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Toilet Paper Calculator PRO: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SimpleRockets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SimpleRockets 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SimplePlanes: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Borderlands Granular: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Project Highrise: $2 (Reg. $4)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HaloPDF -PDF Converter&Scanner: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sketch Bench – Pencil drawings: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SnakeSnap!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Teslagrad: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Evoland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Remote KeyPad & NumPad [Pro]: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TurboScan Pro: PDF scanner: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune Pro: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GoCoEdit – Code & Text Editor: $6 (Reg. $9)

More on Hyperforma :

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you.

