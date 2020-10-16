Samsung’s 970 EVO 500GB NVMe SSD strikes new Amazon low of $69 (Reg. $90)

- Oct. 16th 2020 2:59 pm ET

$69
0

Amazon is offering the Samsung 970 EVO 500GB NVMe Solid-State Drive for $69 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you’ve been wanting to make your way towards NVMe storage, this deal may be for you. It offers read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB/s and 2,500MB/s, taking boot up and app launch times to the next level. Samsung backs this solid-state drive with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

If you’re willing to sacrifice speed, you can get quite a bit more storage for your money. One example includes Toshiba’s 2TB External Hard Drive at $60. This option lets you spend $9 less while also quadrupling your overall capacity.

Oh, and in case you missed it, the lead deal now has a faster, new sibling. The Samsung 980 PRO SSD lineup takes speeds to much greater heights with up to 7,000MB/s performance. Actual read and write rates will vary based on capacity with the fastest drives also being the largest and most expensive. Read our announcement coverage to learn more.

Samsung 970 EVO Solid-State Drive features:

Powered by Samsung V NAND Technology, the 970 EVO SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe M.2 2280) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$69
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Samsung

Samsung
Storage

About the Author