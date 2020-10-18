Amazon launches up to 43% off Anker charging Gold Box starting at $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, AnkerDirect via Amazon is taking up to 43% off a selection of its power banks, wall chargers, and more from $15. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger at $39.99. Down from its $58 going rate, today’s offer still marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. With the slim 4-port design, this charger can deliver 63W of overall power, making it an ideal solution for charging a bulk of your Apple kit and more. It touts a pair of USB-C ports, one of which can dish out upwards of 45W speeds. The other delivers 18W, while two 2.4A USB-A ports complete the package. Rated 5/5 stars and you can learn more in our review. Head below for more.

PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger features:

Charge USB-C notebooks at high-speed via the 45W USB-C port, or get a powerful charge for tablets and other mobile devices via the 18W USB-C port. With two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports offering a total 63W of power, you can now charge your phone, tablet, laptop, and more—all at the same time.

