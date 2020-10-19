Amazon Halloween candy sale from $4.50: Nerds, Butterfinger, Gobstopper, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Halloween candy. Shipping is free for Prime members or on orders over $25. Halloween isn’t going to be the same as year’s past, but you can still capitalize on these deals to bring some holiday spirit home before the end of the month. Deals are starting from around $4.50 today and include everything from variety packs to Nerds, Sweet Tarts, Laffy Taffy, Gobbstoppers, Butterfinger, and more. Hit the jump for some of our top picks.

Amazon Halloween candy sale:

There’s plenty to help get you in the Halloween spirit this year. First of all, score this discounted popcorn maker and all of these movie deals from Apple and Microsoft. Then check out Target’s new Halloween line as well as Crate and Barrel’s latest spooky decor collaboration.

More on Brach’s Halloween Assorted Candy:

Monsterously delicious assortment of individually wrapped candy.

Includes SweeTARTS, Nerds, Lemonhead, Now & Later, Trolli, Bottlecaps, and SuperBubble.

Halloween treats that are sure to be frightfully delicious!

Whether it’s the office, your home or on the go be sure to try these tasty treats.

