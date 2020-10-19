Score an 11-inch HP Chromebook for you or the kids at just $159 (Save 28%)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $159 shipped. Down from its $219 going rate, today’s offer is one of the first discounts and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for your kids’ first computer or as a lightweight way to get some work down from the couch, this HP Chromebook delivers an affordable computing experience. Alongside its 11-inch screen, there’s also 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. Two USB-C ports ensures it’ll be compatible with a wide variety of new peripherals, but you’ll also find a pair of USB 3.0 slots as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 720 customers. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class, having a sleeve like this a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between note-taking sessions and the like.

If you’re looking to enjoy a touchscreen experience instead, this morning’s 27% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is worth a look. Having just been released earlier this morning, you’ll now be able to score its first price cut at $169. But regardless, you’ll want to check out all of these previous-generation iPad Pro deals from $799.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook features:

HP Chromebook: Browse the internet and complete daily computing tasks quickly with this HP Chromebook. An Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4GB of RAM let you work with multiple windows simultaneously for increased productivity, and 32GB of flash storage offer swift startup times. This HP Chromebook has Intel HD 500 integrated graphics for rendering fine-textured visuals on the 11.6-inch HD display, and the sleek design allows increased portability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!