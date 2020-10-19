UNITEK’s 12-in-1 USB-C Dock is a MacBook Pro must at $50 (Reg. $96)

Ocean Technology LLC (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the UNITEK 12-in-1 USB-C Dock with 100W Power Delivery Passthrough for $49.99 shipped with the code 8E6EXJ5L at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $96 and today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon by $20. If you have Apple’s latest MacBook Pro or iPad Air/Pro, then you’ll know how crucial having a USB-C dock is. Today’s deal delivers some killer features, headlined by 100W USB-C Power Delivery passthrough charging. This means that you can plug a 100W charger into the dock and have it pass through to your computer, which offers enough power to keep your 16-inch MacBook going with ease. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, USB-A 3.0, SD/microSD, and more here. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the VAVA 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. While it doesn’t have the 12-in-1 features that today’s lead deal does, you’ll still enjoy UBS-A, SD/microSD, 4K HDMI, and more here. Plus, it’s just $21 on Amazon and its increased portability means you can take it anywhere you go.

For those on iPad, check out the HyperDrive USB-C Hub. It’s built specifically for Apple’s tablet and delivers 4K HDMI, USB-A, 3.5mm audio, and charging passthrough. It’s available for $47.50 when you clip the on-page coupon right now at Amazon, so be sure to give that a peek if you’re wanting something ultra-compact that easily attaches to Apple’s tablet.

UNITEK 12-in-1 USB-C Dock features:

Portable & Powerful Dock Station: The compact design of Unitek USB C hub comes with 100W Power Delivery, 1* HDMI 2.0(4K @30Hz), 1*VGA(1080P), 1*RJ45 gigabit ethernet, 2*USB 3.0 Ports, 3*USB 2.0 Ports, SD/Micro SD Card Reade and Audio Jack. Just need a simple plug and play, this smart type-C hub changes Macbook or any USB C laptop into a mobile workstation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!