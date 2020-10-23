This 6-qt. multi-cooker is also an air fryer and just $47.50 (Reg. $120+)

Walmart is offering the 6-quart Emeril Lagasse AirFryer Multi-function Cooker $47.58 shipped. Regularly as much as $169 at Walmart, this model fetches $120+ via Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is designed to provide the “super-tender results of a pressure cooker with the crisp and crunch of an air fryer.” This model has 11 preset cooking functions, a dedicated air fryer lid, and a family-ready 6-quart capacity ready for everything from “six huge sizzling burgers or your favorite shrimp and seafood.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Walmart.

As of right now, this is easily one of the most affordable 6-quart options out there, never mind one with built-in air fryer settings. Multi-cookers that can handle both pressure settings and oil-free air frying generally go for over $100 if not much more. Just the Instant Pot air fryer lid alone costs double the price of today’s cooker deal. Otherwise, just score a basic Crock-Pot 6-Quart Manual Portable Slow Cooker for $31 shipped and call it a day.

More on the Emeril Lagasse AirFryer Multi-Cooker:

Crisp the outside and keep the juicy inside! Chef Emeril?s all-new Pressure AirFryer Plus is a pressure cooker and air fryer all in one. You get the super-tender results of a pressure cooker with the crisp and crunch of an air fryer. No extra appliances required! Innovative Dual-Lid design lets you pressure cook for tender, juicy, fall-off-the-bone results. Then, just switch the lid to air fry for a crispy, crunchy finish. Your meal cooks inside a whirlwind of superheated air .

