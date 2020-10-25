Score a Garmin smartwatch at up to 43% off starting at $159, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 43% off a selection of Garmin smartwatches starting at $159 shipped. One standout is the Garmin fenix 5X Plus at $399.99. Usually selling for $600, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches the all-time low set only once before. With up to 20-day battery life in tow, this Garmin smartwatch packs a rugged build with scratch-resistant domed sapphire alongside a diamond like carbon bezel. Alongside a Pulse Ox Acclimation sensor, you’re also going to benefit from a bevy of other fitness tracking features, heart rate monitoring, topograpjic maps, and more. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Garmin deals include:

While you’re upgrading your fitness kit, be sure to stock up on MyProtein’s 5.5-pound Impact Whey containers now that they’re on sale for $28. Or just hit up everything else that’s discounted in our sports and fitness guide.

Garmin fenix 5X Plus features:

Intense performance meets precision timepiece in the Fenix 5X Plus Multisport GPS watch. For athletes and outdoor adventurers, this ultra-rugged watch features routable color TOPO maps, estimated heart rate at the wrist, Pulse Ox Acclimation, a non-medical device that provides estimated blood oxygen saturation awareness, storage for up to 500 songs and the Garmin Pay less payment solution (available for supported cards from participating banks).

