Huion’s affordable drawing tablets are now even less at 30% off with prices starting at $47

-
Amazonmac accessoriesHuion
Get this deal 30% off From $47

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HUION (99% positive all-time feedback from 13,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its graphics drawing tablets starting at $47 shipped. Our top pick is the Huion HS611 Graphics Drawing Tablet at $55.99. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer amounts to a 30% discount and marks a new all-time low. If you’re looking to bring a drawing tablet to your workstation but don’t want to pay the Wacom tax, this Huion offering is worth a look. It packs plenty of drawing space alongside 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity and ten built-in buttons for customizing your workflow. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 190 customers.

If the lead deal has more features than you’re looking for, a better option for budding digital artists would be the 1060 Plus Graphic Drawing Tablet at $46.89. Down from $67, this is good for 30% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This one packs the same pressure sensitivity, but without as large of a drawing surface. It also carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,700 customers.

Or just shop all of the options in today’s sale for more if neither of the aforementioned drawing tablets are going to do it for you.

Huion Graphics Drawing Tablet features:

HS611 is the first pen tablet equipped with multimedia keys, the 8 multimedia keys are ergonomically designed on the upper side of the pen tablet, which helps to maximize productivity. Features included: volume mute/down/up, previous play/pause/next, switch between softwares/switch to the desktop. It is a great choice for video editors and people who like to listen to music while creating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Huion

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
ESR launches the “world’s first” MagSafe compatib...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets gets $150 discount to new all-time low

$150 off Learn More
47% off

Amazon Fire HD tablets now starting from $75 for Prime Day (Nearly 50% off)

$75+ Learn More
$230

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Tab A7 sees very first discount to $169 (Save 27%)

$169 Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 40V Electric Hedge Trimmer $136, more

Learn More
30% off

Linenspa’s highly-rated Memory Foam Mattresses 30% off with deals from $112

$112+ Learn More
24% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Swift 30W USB-C PD Charger $12 (Save 24%), more

From $7 Learn More

Samsung Galaxy tablets now up to $150 off: Tab S7 $550, more from $100

From $100 Learn More

Upgrade your luggage with up to 50% off Samsonite gear and more from $110

From $110 Learn More