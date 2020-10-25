Huion’s affordable drawing tablets are now even less at 30% off with prices starting at $47

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HUION (99% positive all-time feedback from 13,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its graphics drawing tablets starting at $47 shipped. Our top pick is the Huion HS611 Graphics Drawing Tablet at $55.99. Usually selling for $80, today’s offer amounts to a 30% discount and marks a new all-time low. If you’re looking to bring a drawing tablet to your workstation but don’t want to pay the Wacom tax, this Huion offering is worth a look. It packs plenty of drawing space alongside 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity and ten built-in buttons for customizing your workflow. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 190 customers.

If the lead deal has more features than you’re looking for, a better option for budding digital artists would be the 1060 Plus Graphic Drawing Tablet at $46.89. Down from $67, this is good for 30% in savings and marks a new all-time low. This one packs the same pressure sensitivity, but without as large of a drawing surface. It also carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 1,700 customers.

Or just shop all of the options in today’s sale for more if neither of the aforementioned drawing tablets are going to do it for you.

Huion Graphics Drawing Tablet features:

HS611 is the first pen tablet equipped with multimedia keys, the 8 multimedia keys are ergonomically designed on the upper side of the pen tablet, which helps to maximize productivity. Features included: volume mute/down/up, previous play/pause/next, switch between softwares/switch to the desktop. It is a great choice for video editors and people who like to listen to music while creating.

