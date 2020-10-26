Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 60W USB-C GaN Charger $14 (Save 47%), more

Aukey Store US offers its Focus 60W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $14.29 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ZIPXB4W4 at checkout. Down from its $26 going rate, today’s offer saves you 47% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With its 60W output, this wall charger is about as versatile as they come for refueling your iPhone, iPad, Switch, and even more. GaN technology allows for a more compact design than comparable models on the market, making it a great option for throwing in your everyday carry and more. Over 225 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

 This 60W Power Delivery charger powers most PD devices. Perfect for USB-C laptops such as 13” MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13. Also works with iPhones, iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch, and other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery.

A streamlined GaN power system makes this charger 35% smaller than the 13” MacBook Pro charger. Also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Handy for home, office, and vacations.

