Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 60W USB-C GaN Charger $14 (Save 47%), more

Aukey Store US offers its Focus 60W USB-C PD GaN Charger for $14.29 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ZIPXB4W4 at checkout. Down from its $26 going rate, today’s offer saves you 47% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With its 60W output, this wall charger is about as versatile as they come for refueling your iPhone, iPad, Switch, and even more. GaN technology allows for a more compact design than comparable models on the market, making it a great option for throwing in your everyday carry and more. Over 225 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker headphones, projectors, Qi chargers, more on sale from $24
- Seneo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Dynex 2.4A USB In-Wall Outlet: $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- OontZ Bluetooth speakers and true wireless headphones go 30% off starting at $18
- Mpow M9 4-Mic Nosie Cancelling Wireless Earbuds: $25 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code MPOWM926
- iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case 2-Pack: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- OtterBox iPhone 11 Pro PopGrip Case: $27 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Amazon Cloud Cam delivers 1080p feeds for $50 (Orig. $120)
- Gear4 Galaxy S20 Ultra Iridescent Case: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
Deals still live from the weekend:
- iOttie’s Easy One Touch 10W Wireless Car Mount falls to $42.50 (Reg. $50)
- iPhone 12/Pro Glass Screen Protector 3-pack:$7 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code TAIPHONE1230
- Monoprice 5-Port USB Desktop Charger: $13 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- Aukey 10W Wireless Car Mount: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- iOttie iON Wireless Mini:$17 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
This 60W Power Delivery charger powers most PD devices. Perfect for USB-C laptops such as 13” MacBook Pro and Dell XPS 13. Also works with iPhones, iPad Pro, Nintendo Switch, and other compatible USB-C devices that support USB Power Delivery.
A streamlined GaN power system makes this charger 35% smaller than the 13” MacBook Pro charger. Also features a foldable plug for maximum portability. Handy for home, office, and vacations.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!