GoPro’s MAX and HERO9 Black Action Cams fall to new Amazon lows from $399

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro MAX 360-degree Waterproof Action Camera for $449.99 shipped. Down from its $499 going rate, today’s offer is the first cash price cut to date as well as only the second promotion of any kind we’ve seen and marks a new Amazon all-time low. GoPro MAX delivers the ability to capture 360-degree content with 16.6MP photos and 1440p60 videos. A built-in touchscreen makes reviewing content a breeze and other notable features include Max HyperSmooth stabilization, six built-in microphones, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 340 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the GoPro HERO9 Black for $399. Down from its usual $449 price tag, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen the recent release on sale and marks a new low as well. As the brand’s latest and greatest action camera, you’ll find a new front-facing screen alongside HyperSmooth technology, 5K recording, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. We also just took a hands-on look at the camera in a recent review, which you can dive into right here.

Complete your recording setup by checking out the Joby Gorillapod Rig that we recent took a look at in our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series. Delivering flexible legs for securing your GoPro or other camera gear anywhere, we found that it’s worth adding to your photography kit.

GoPro MAX features:

Classic Hero-style skills. Spherical-capture wizardry. Unbreakable stabilization. Make way for Max, the most creative GoPro ever. Capture traditional GoPro video and photos or shoot 360 footage of everything around you. Snap a panoramic shot without having to pan— Just point and click. Choose a digital lens to capture your footage exactly how you imagine it. And with six mics onboard, you get immersive 360 audio and the best sound we’ve ever delivered.

