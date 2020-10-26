This affordable Apple Pencil alternative is now just $24 (Save 30%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lxzy (96% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its iPad Stylus for $23.79 Prime shipped. Down from its usual $34 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings and marks a new all-time low by $1. Designed for everything from the latest iPad Mini to iPad Pro and more, this stylus is an affordable Apple Pencil alternative that’ll elevate your ability to draw or take notes. On top of 20 hours of continuous usage per charge, you’re looking at a USB-C port for refueling as well as added palm rejection features and more. With nearly 17,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more by stepping down to this alternative iPad stylus for $18 at Amazon. While you’ll find a similar overall feature set, battery life isn’t quite as good at 12 hours per charge and you’ll be ditching USB-C for a microUSB input. There’s also no built-in palm rejection, but that could very well be worth the extra 22% in savings.

Don’t forget that you can currently score some all-time low prices on Apple’s latest 2020 iPad Pro lineup. Or to outfit your existing model with a physical typing experience, Apple’s 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard has dropped to an Amazon low at $324.

iPad Stylus features:

Slim sleek and light, just like a conventional pencil, but with pixel-perfect precision. The New Gen aims to develop a stylus that can improve your writing experience. The pen with its 1.5 mm tip offers an accurate writing and sketching experience, due to its precision and it gives you a realistic feeling while drawing or painting. It will change your work life, transforming your room into a paperless dream. Also, you can rest your hand on the screen because of the palm rejection function.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!