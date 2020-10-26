Logitech’s PS4/PC Dual-Motor Racing Wheel + pedals up to $166 off today

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel for $233.36 shipped. Also available at Walmart for slightly more. Originally $400 and currently on sale for $300 direct from Logitech, this model is now within a few bucks of the 2020 Amazon low and at the best price we can find. Designed for PC, PS4, and PS3, this bundle includes the dual motor force feedback racing wheel controller alongside the stainless steel shifter and pedals. Other features include the on-wheel D-pad, pedal piston sleeves, solid steel ball bearings, and a hand-stitched leather wheel grip. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

With the savings here, you have enough to score the compatible Logitech G Gaming Driving Force Hand Shifter at $60. Otherwise, opt for a more affordable racing wheel controller altogether like this Thrustmaster T80 Ferrari 488 GTB Edition Racing Wheel at $100 shipped.

Be sure to check out the latest model from Logitech that was unveiled back in August. But if you prefer to get your laps in with Nintendo’s popular mascot racer, here’s everything you need to know about Mario Kart Live, PowerA’s new Super Mario Switch Controllers, and all of today’s best Nintendo Switch game deals.

More on the Logitech Dual-Motor Driving Force G29:

The definitive sim racing wheel for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3: Realistic steering and pedal action for the latest racing titles

Built to last: Durable solid steel ball bearings, stainless steel shifter and pedals and hand stitched leather wheel grip

Dual motor force feedback: Realistically simulates the racing experience with smooth, quiet helical gearing

Easy access game controls: On wheel D pad, console buttons, paddle shifters and LED indicator lights

