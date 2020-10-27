ASUS ROG Strix Flare Gaming Keyboard on sale from $125 (Save 22%), more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix Flare Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $124.99 shipped. The PNK LTD Edition is also available for $129.99. Down from its $160 going rate in either style, today’s offer amounts to upwards of 22% in savings and marks the lowest we’ve seen in several months. Centered around Cherry MX mechanical key switches, this mechanical gaming keyboard packs ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting for some added flair as well as integrated media controls. You’ll also find macro support, a USB passthrough port for connecting additional accessories, and a detachable wrist rest. Over 310 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $40.

Other notable PC gaming deals:

While you’ll find a batch of Logitech accessories and more on sale from $31 right here, there are plenty of other discounts to be had over in our PC gaming guide. This dual screen ASUS ZenBook Duo laptop has dropped to $1,100 alongside some other ways to upgrade the centerpiece of your battlestation.

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Keyboard features:

Flare up your game with ROG Strix Flare – a mechanical gaming keyboard that’s got everything you want and more. Feel the satisfaction of every keystroke with world-renowned Cherry MX switches. Enjoy instant access to dedicated media keys on the upper left while gaming. And experience an unparalleled level of personalization with a customizable badge illuminated by Aura Sync RGB lighting. Boast your gaming flair as you dominate the battlefield.

