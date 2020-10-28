Protect your Mac and PC with 1-year Norton 360 subscriptions from $15 (Up to 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Norton 360 security software packages starting at $14.99 for the three device 1-year subscription. Everything in the sale will download for free to your Mac or PC after purchase. Usually fetching $30 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, is $5 under previous price cuts, and marks a new all-time low. This auto-renewing subscription will protect three of your Mac and PC devices from viruses, malware, and other threats while also including password management features and 50GB of secure cloud storage. Over 760 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those looking to secure an entire household worth of devices, today’s sale also has a few other ways to score a Norton 360 subscription. While the featured package is the most affordable, you can grab 1-year of coverage for 10 devices at $27.99, down from its $45 going rate. This is the lowest we’ve seen to date at Amazon and $2 under previous discounts.

Be sure to shop all of the discounts today right here and then head over to our apps and games guide for even more deals. All of yesterday’s best Mac app deals are still up for the taking alongside plenty of other offers.

Norton 360 features:

Multi-layered, advanced security helps protect your devices and information from online threats like viruses, malware, and phishing. We monitor and notify you if we find your personal information on the Dark Web. Virtual private networking helps protect your privacy when information is being sent or received over Wi-Fi, wired, or mobile connections.

