It’s been a busy day for the Black Friday ad leaks with Best Buy and Target each showing their hands. Now, Staples is stepping up to the plate. Tonight we’re getting a sneak peek at what the office supplier has planned for Thanksgiving week and beyond. As always, Staples will have an interesting mix of tech across the board. While we expect to see a full Black Friday ad later in November, this preview provides a few details we didn’t previously know. Hit the jump for more.

Staples Black Friday preview offers a glimpse into Thanksgiving week

Staples will kick-off its Black Friday sale on November 22nd with plans to run rotating promotions throughout the week. Stores will officially be open on Black Friday at 9am, forgoing any early doorbusters or midnight events. That’s likely going to be par for the course in 2020 as retailers are being more sensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before.

Since this is just a single page preview, it’s pretty light on the deals. Our friends at BestBlackFriday noted a few highlights:

Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones for $199 ($100 off).

HP Pavilion laptop with Core i5 processor 14-inch screen 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive) for $349.99 ($280).

Vartan gaming chair for $149.99 ($80 off).

Again, we’re still expecting to see a full Black Friday ad at a later date. But this Staples Black Friday ad preview offers a glimpse into what we can expect at the end of November.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

