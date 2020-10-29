Yale’s HomeKit-enabled Assure Lock SL falls to $168 (Save 33%), more from $129

Amazon is currently offering the Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt for $168 shipped. Having originally retailed for $299, other styles go for $249 right now with today’s offer amounting to 33% in savings and marking the best we’ve seen in over five months. Expand the rest of your Siri setup to the front door with Yale’s touchscreen deadbolt. It packs Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your smartphone or a Home hub alongside the display that gives you yet another way to ditch keys from your everyday carry. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 230 shoppers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $129.

Other Yale smart lock deals:

If upgrading your smart home's security is a must, a variety of Arlo camera systems are currently on sale from $100.

Yale Assure Lock SL HomeKit Deadbolt features:

Enjoy keyless entry to your home with this Yale Assure lock. The compatible August Connect app works with smart assistants to provide remote and voice-activated controls, and the 24-hour activity log delivers round-the-clock monitoring of ingress and egress. This Yale Assure lock in satin nickel finish has a capacitive touch screen pad and backlit numbers that ensure effortless operation.

