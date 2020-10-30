Withings Sleep Tracking Pad drops to lowest price in months at $74, more from $55

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad for $74 shipped. Saving you 26% from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in over five months. Whether you don’t like wearing a fitness tracker to bed or want to get in the sleep tracking game without one, this option from Withings will fit under your mattress and monitors a bevy of metrics. On top of the quality of each night’s rest, it can also track sleep cycles, heart rate, and even sleep apnea. Apple Health support sounds out the notable features. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 890 customers and you can get a more in-depth look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Those who would prefer to strap a sleep tracker onto their wrist, we’re also seeing the Withings Move Hybrid Smartwatch on sale for $54.95 at Amazon. Down from $70, today’s offer amounts to 21% in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and matches the all-time low. It offers up to 18-months of battery life on a single charge, among much of the other health-tracking functionality you’d expect from a wearable. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers.

Don’t forget, yesterday’s Withings Body+ Smart Scale and Thermometer is still live at $30 off. Right now, you can score this addition to your fitness regimen for $69, marking one of the best prices to date. Or just grab Ring Fit Adventure while it’s down to $70.

Withings Sleep Tracking Pad features:

Featuring a simple one-time setup under the mattress, Withings Sleep helps improve sleep quality by offering advanced sleep cycle analysis (deep, light & REM), heart rate tracking, and snore detection. Delivers a daily Sleep Score. You can also create a better sleep environment by taking advantage of a range of smart home capabilities that Withings Sleep can support.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!