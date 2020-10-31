Amazon’s Gold Box offers true wireless earbuds + Bluetooth speakers from $19.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SoundPEATS Audio (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its true wireless earbuds on sale from $21 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the TrueCapsule2 True Wireless Earbuds for $27.99. Normally going for $40, today’s deal saves you $12 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Each bud offers 8-hours of playtime, with the case upping that to 40 hours total, ensuring you can go a few days before it’s time to plug-in again. The USB-C plug makes it easy to recharge, as well. Plus, with in-ear detection, these earbuds turn off automatically when you remove them, helping the battery to last even longer. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Be sure to swing by the SoundPEATS sale to view everything available. Head below for other great deals.

We’re also tracking discounts of up to 30% on DOSS Bluetooth speakers and headphones, priced from $19.50 Prime shipped. The SoundBox Pro+ Bluetooth Speaker is one of our favorite picks from today’s sale, coming in at $47.57. Normally $70, this matches its all-time low that we’ve only seen a few times in the past. You’ll find up to 15-hours of audio playback per charge here, ensuring it lasts all day long before you have to plug it back in. Plus, the RGB lights add a bit of flair to any outdoor family get-together. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Shop the rest of DOSS’ sales right here.

Looking for something a bit higher-end? Well, Apple’s AirPods Pro are my go-to true wireless headphones, personally. Right now they’re on sale form $195, saving you up to $54 from its regular going rate. Seriously, these headphones offer killer audio quality, active noise cancellation, and plenty of listening time before you need to plug them in, so do give them a look if that sounds like something you’d be interested in.

SoundPEATS TrueCapsule2 True Wireless Earbud features:

[Decent HD Sound Quality] – Bluetooth 5.0 technology and Qualcomm 3020 chipset provides faster transmission speed and lower power consumption, Qualcomm aptX codec and 6mm bio-diaphragm driver ensures more stable connection without signal loss or music dropouts

[4 Mics with Noise Reduction] – Each earbud has two microphones, equipped with cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology, the background noise can be blocked out effectively, and you can easily achieve crystal-clear phone calls without interference even in a noisy environment

[40 Hours Playtime] – Bluetooth earphones offers nearly 8 hours playtime per single charge, and the portable charging case can extend it to 40 hours, full use without worrying about power shortage. Compatible USB-C charger makes charging more convenient when going out

[Sensitive Touch Control] – Installed with high-sensitivity touch sensor, you can control your device by lightly tap the earbuds, such as play/pause ,volume+/_ , play next/previous, answer/hang up calls, you can also activate voice assistant by triple-touch either earbuds

