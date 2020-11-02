Save 25% on TP-Link’s Alexa and Assistant-enabled Power Strips from $30

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 6-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $59.99 shipped. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen throughout 2020, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. TP-Link’s smart power strip brings six individually controllable outlets to your Alexa or Assistant setup. On top of smartphone control and the ability to set schedules, there’s also three 2.4A USB ports for powering up other devices, as well. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the 3-outlet version of TP-Link’s smart power strip on sale for $29.99. Usually $40, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date. Delivering much of the same smart home control as the lead deal, here you’re only getting three outlets and a pair of USB-A ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Then once you’ve gotten that portion of your smart home sorted out, be sure to check out all of the other discounts today. Over in our smart home guide, we’re tracking a series of deals on eufy HomeKit cameras and more from $28, as well as a notable discount on the Nest x Yale Connect Lock at $240.

Kasa Smart Power Strip featues:

Independently control 6 smart outlets, and charge 3 devices with built in USB ports; Ideal for controlling electronics in your home, home office, or small business. ETL certified surge protection shields sensitive electronics and appliances from sudden power surges that can occur during weather storms and cause irreparable damage

