Philips has taken the wraps off two new portable projectors. They will join the Philips PicoPix family and boast modern features like USB-C connectivity, built-in batteries, and more. While the Philips brand is well-known, it’s unclear how each of its new units will fare, especially given how competitive the portable projector market has become. It has to compete with the likes of Anker, Epson, BenQ, and many others. Continue reading to learn more.

New Philips PicoPix projectors weigh less than 2 pounds

The two new PicoPix projectors unveiled today are not Philips’ first. Last year it unveiled PicoPix Max, an offering that it dubbed as “the world’s most powerful and portable pico-projector on the market.” Fast-forward to today, and you’ll see new units at a lower price point while still maintaining respectable specifications.

Less fan noise is a headlining feature of Philips PicoPix Micro 2 and Max One projectors. The company touts a 20% noise reduction during operation, something all projector users will undoubtedly like to hear. Philips PicoPix Micro 2 and Max One weigh in at 1.32 and 1.87 pounds, respectively. Measurements for Micro 2 work out to 2.99 by 2.91 by 1.34 inches while Max One spans 5.43 by 4.35 by 2 inches.

No matter which model you choose, both feature USB-C and HDMI ports alongside even more I/O solutions. PicoPix Micro 2 boasts a built-in 12,000-mAh battery that’s said to last up to three hours on a single charge. With a 16,500-mAh capacity, Max One owners can anticipate up to a five-hour battery life.

When it comes to resolution, PicoPix Micro 2 tops out at 480p and can create an 80-inch image when placed around 5 feet away from a wall. Max One ratchets things up with full support for 1080p despite wielding a portable design. It’s ready to create a 120-inch picture when parked about 10 feet away from a screen.

Our engineers totally reworked the UI from scratch, delivering a truly simple experience. The fan speed is now controlled by a special algorithm made to optimize the speed, reduce the noise by 20% and protect the projector’s core components. The image and sound have been fine-tuned by cinema professionals and acoustic engineers to deliver an immersive experience in a small and pocket friendly design.

Pricing and availability

While specific release dates have yet to be provided for Philips PicoPix Micro 2 and Max One, the company plans to start shipping both units sometime during the month of November. Micro 2 will be priced at $299 and Max One will set you back $529. While we’ve yet to discover an official landing page, it’s bound to arrive soon, given its looming release date.

9to5Toys’ Take

With an ever-growing list of portable projectors available, it remains unclear how much of a hit the new Philips PicoPix projectors will be. Pricing is largely in line with many other brands, which should help it curry some favor from shoppers, given how well-known the Philips brand has become. Adoption of USB-C alongside a 1080p resolution on PicoPix Max One make both units worthy competitors to the likes of Anker and others.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!