HP’s 14-inch 1080p Chromebook is now down to $219 (Save $70)

Best Buy currently offers the HP 14-inch Chromebook 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $219 shipped. Down from its $289 going rate, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats the previous price cut by $31, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 14-inch 1080p display, this Chromebook is powered by a 1.1GHz processor and is complemented by a backlit keyboard as well as B&O speakers. On top of its 12-hour battery life, there’s also expandable microSD card storage, two USB-C ports, and a USB-A slot to round out the notable features. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Complete the package of your new Chromebook by putting some of the savings to work and grabbing this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. Whether you’re planning on toting the machine to and from class, or just want to keep it protected when not in use, this is a great way to fend off scratches and damage from bumps or drops. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories.

But if you’d rather just go with a tablet for a more causal browsing experience, these deals on Amazon’s Fire HD lineup are worth a look at up to 47% off. With various models on sale, including options for the kids, prices start at $55 and are matching the best prices we’ve seen to date.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

With an Intel processor, 14-inch display, stereo speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O and long battery life, you can knock out any assignment while binge watching your favorite shows. Keep going comfortably with the backlit keyboard and multi-touch touchpad that supports four finger gestures set in a sleek design for moving from room to room or on the road

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!