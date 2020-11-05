UBTECH’s buildable Astrobot Cosmos Coding Kit plunges to $96.50 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the UBTECH JIMU Robot Astrobot Series: Cosmos Kit for $96.57 shipped. That’s $23 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest 2020 price we have tracked by $21. This kit features a bundle of buildable and codable robots. Users can “navigate obstacles, pick-up objects, control light, sound effects, add personality, and more.” This is all made possible thanks to a total of 387 snap-together parts, an infrared sensor, speaker, two LEDs, and five “smooth-motion robotic servo motors.” Everything can be coded using an Android or iOS device. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Cut today’s spending by more than half when snagging Sphero Mini at $45. While smaller, this tiny, ping pong-sized ball packs a ton of fun by disguising itself as a programmable robot. Some of its sensors include a gyroscope and accelerometer which can be tapped into using JavaScript or Swift. Owners can drive this robot any direction they like and are bound to enjoy its Slingshot mode which lets coders fling it away from them.

Speaking of Swift-ready coding solutions, did you see iRobot Root rt0? It boasts a total of 20 sensors, which provides a plethora of ways to enjoy this toy. This isn’t iRobot’s first coding robot and actually is 35% more affordable than the unit that preceded it. Read our launch coverage to learn more.

UBTECH JIMU Astrobot Cosmos Kit features:

Learn to use Blockly coding to program your robot to navigate obstacles, pick-up objects, control light and sound effects, add personality and more.

No tools required – our 3D, 360° animated building instructions walk you through the steps.

Includes 387 snap-together parts, 1 infrared sensor, 1 speaker, 2 LEDs, and 5 smooth motion robotic servo motors. Power adapter and quick start guide also included.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!