Match your MacBook with this Space Gray stand for $24

Nulaxy Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Aluminum Laptop Stand in Space Gray for $23.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Typically $30 to $35, today’s deal is right at our previous mention and one of the best offers we’ve seen in 2020. One of the best ways to step up your at-home workstation is adding a stand like this one. It will be suitable for every MacBook on the market, along with most Chromebooks and PCs. There are two primary benefits here, raising the display to reduce neck strain and elevating your laptop to help keep it cool. Not to mention, the aluminum design will complement your Apple accessories. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Now that we’ve got your MacBook elevated, it’s time to get those cords organized. Use your savings from today’s lead deal and score a few Nite Ize Gear Ties for $4. There’s a range of colors to choose from in your choice of 3- or 6-inch lengths. You’ll be able to leverage these nifty ties as a means for keeping this nice and organized, which is particularly helpful if you’re in a more permanent setup these days. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Certainly folks will be drawn to the space gray colorway of the lead deal above. However, if you’re looking for the lowest price at the moment, switch over to silver and save a few more dollars on this model instead. It offers up many of the same features at a slightly discounted rate in comparison to today’s lead deal.

Nulaxy MacBook Stand features:

The MacBook stand works as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to 6’’ for a perfect eye level fixes your posture and help to reduce neck pain back pain and eye strain Creating extra space and to work more ergonomically Note You may feel the stand wobbling while you are typing on laptop keyboard we strongly recommend to use this stand with an external Bluetooth Keyboard and mouse.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!