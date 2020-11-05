Save 32% on this aluminum MacBook stand at an all-time low of $20.50

Sunlord (99% positive all-time feedback from 3,500+) via Amazon is currently offering the Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand for $20.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount and marks a new all-time low. Comprised of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook and other machines 6-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design helps cool your machine with an open-backed design and a matching finish to blend in with the rest of your Apple setup. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At just $20.50, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a stand like the featured deal for less at Amazon. But if getting your MacBook elevated by 6-inches off the desk isn’t a must, going with this vertical dock at $15 is a great way to save some extra cash. It even comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating from over 2,900 customers.

Those who prefer to keep their MacBook and other machines docked in clamshell mode won’t want to miss this ongoing discount on another aluminum dock at $22.50. It’s made to house two different machines and saves you 35% from the going rate. Then hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more workstation accessories, including Logitech keyboard from $56.

Soundance Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

The office computer stand is totally made of thickened aluminum alloy, so the stand is sturdier and has less wobbly. The rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly and ensure your laptop stable on the stand. And the rubber feet prevent the stand from slipping on your desktop. Moreover, the stand is detachable and easy to install without tools, so the lightweight laptop stand is really portable.

