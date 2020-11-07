Apple AirPods Pro will tune out the noise for $200 at Amazon (Save $49)

Amazon is offering the AirPods Pro for $199.98 shipped. That’s $49 off retail and comes within $1 of Amazon’s low outside of Prime Day. If you’ve been on the hunt for a portable pair of headphones that can block out noise, AirPods Pro is worthy of your consideration. Apple’s truly-wireless earbuds boast active noise cancellation, “Hey Siri” functionality, and the list goes on. When it comes to battery life, buyers can anticipate 4.5 hours when removed from the case and a total of 24 hours by placing them back inside to refuel as needed. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Want a simple way to wirelessly top off your iPhone and AirPods Pro? Look no further than this dual Qi mat at $23 when clipping the on-page coupon. This has been my charger for going on a year now and I can’t speak highly enough of it. It features five charging coils and has truly fulfilled the AirPower promise for anyone that can live with topping off two devices instead of three at once.

And while we’re on the topic of wireless audio, do you have something figured out for when your Xbox Series S/X arrives? If not, you may want to consider one of Razer’s new headsets. One focuses solely on support for Microsoft’s new console while the other also wields Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Read our launch coverage to learn more.

AirPods Pro features:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

