AOC has just announced a brand-new USB-C portable 15.6-inch 1080p monitor that features 10-point touch sensitivity. This display requires nothing more than a USB-C port and DisplayPort Alt Mode, which is found in Apple’s latest iPad Air/Pro, MacBooks, and much more. Whether you’re trying to outfit your backpack with gear to help you work away from your desk or just want something that can be grabbed at a moment’s notice if you need more screen real estate, this is a great choice. What all is this monitor capable of? Well, keep reading to find out more.

AOC’s latest monitor requires nothing more than a single USB-C cable

If you’ve been looking for a killer portable monitor that can be used with one cable, AOC’s latest model does just that. You can use a single USB-C cable to power this screen from your laptop, tablet, or even Nintendo Switch. You just hook up one end of the USB-C cable to the host device (as long as it supports DP Alt Mode) and the other to the monitor and you’ll be ready to go.

Stereo speakers provide a ‘wide and immersive soundstage’

Whether you choose to plug-up with HDMI or USB-C, this monitor offers built-in stereo speakers that deliver a “wider and more immersive soundstage’ to deliver a quality experience that your source device just might not be able to match.

HDMI devices work without external power thanks to 8000mAh battery

While USB-C has the ability to provide both power and data to the monitor, the microHDMI port can’t handle that type of bandwidth. That’s why most monitors like this require you to provide external power in order to use the HDMI port, but AOC decided to build a 8000mAh battery in here to allow you to use it for up to four hours before it’s time to plug back in. That means you can use this monitor flawlessly with Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, or anything else that needs HDMI to function. It also gives you the ability to use it over HDMI with your computer, should it not have USB-C with DP Alt.

10-point touch screen delivers greater abilities when connected over USB-C

Should you hook it up over USB-C, you’ll find that there’s even 10-point touch capabilities with AOC’s latest monitor. This allows you to reach up and tap the screen to accomplish just about any goal you’d normally use a mouse for. Now, do keep in mind that this likely will work better in Windows than macOS, since it’s rare to find anything designed for touch input with Apple’s operating system.

VESA mount or use the included folding stand

AOC did something here that not many have when it comes to portable monitors: included a VESA mount. Most of the time you’ll be using this screen on-the-go, utilizing the included folding stand. But, if you’re at home for a while, you might find the VESA mount useful to further make this display a part of your everyday setup.

Pricing and availability for AOC’s latest portable USB-C monitor

AOC’s latest 16T2 Portable 1080p USB-C monitor is available at Amazon for $249.99 and is already shipping to customers.

