Amazon’s Nerf discounts check some gifts off your list early from $8

Amazon is offering the Nerf Mega Talon Blaster for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This compact Nerf blaster comes with three darts, each of which are “designed for accuracy.” In fact, the company touts these as “the most accurate” it makes. The blaster is equipped with a built-in storage area that’s ready to safely stow these darts for when the perfect moment strikes. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Nerf deals from $8.

More Nerf deals:

Oh, and let’s not forget that today there’s an Amazon Gold Box with items from Melissa & Doug, Paw Patrol, and others priced from $5.50. The time is ticking on these offers, so buyers should act now to garner up to 30% off. Like the Nerf deals above, this batch of discounts is great for checking gifts off your Christmas list.

Nerf Mega Talon Blaster features:

Nerf Mega blaster and 3 accustrike Nerf Mega darts: The single-shot Nerf Mega Talon blaster comes with 3 official accustrike Nerf Mega darts

Darts designed for accuracy: accustrike Nerf Mega darts are the most accurate Nerf Mega darts*

Dart storage: a storage area on the blaster lets you keep backup darts nearby for fast reloading

Load, prime, fire: easy to use — load 1 dart, pull the priming handle, and press the trigger to fire.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!