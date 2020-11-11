Amazon toy sale from $5.50: Melissa & Doug, Paw Patrol, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares, and more. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about all of it carrying 4+ star ratings. With deals starting from around just $5.50, now is a great time to knock some gifts for the youngsters off your list early. You’ll find everything from trucks and vehicles to puzzle sets, bath toys, musical gear, and more. Hit the fold for a closet look at our top picks from the sale.

Amazon Gold Box toy sale:

Speaking of stuff for the kids, we are still tracking some solid deals on Dr. Seuss books at Amazon as well as a host of official Disney gear right here. For the bigger kids, check out these LEGO building kit deals from $24 and this year’s brick-built 2020 Holiday Toy Book.

More on the Melissa & Doug U.S.A. Floor Puzzle:

Easy to assemble USA floor puzzle: The Melissa & doug USA map floor puzzle is a 51 piece, easy to assemble floor puzzle. This cardboard jigsaw puzzle has individualized pieces with brightly colored features distinct to each state

Easy to clean: each piece of this USA map floor puzzle is coated with an easy to clean surface to keep the puzzle looking new, allowing for simple cleanup of accidental spills and dirt

Exceptional detail: All 51 pieces have customized details, including the state name and capital, with most states including a primary industry or hallmark of the state such as the statue of liberty for New York

