KEF’s high-end Q150 bookshelf speakers drop to Amazon low at $300 (50% off)

Amazon is offering a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers in multiple colors for $299.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $600 for this pair of speakers, with today’s deal saving you 50% and coming within $0.01 of our last mention. These speakers offer a tweeter in the center of a midrange bass cone, which brings “the acoustic ideal of a single point source closer than ever.” Whether you’re wanting to upgrade your desk setup or just pick up some quality speakers to place on your bookshelves to listen to music on, this is a fantastic choice. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Now, KEF’s speakers require you to have some form of powered audio source to drive them, which might not be something that everyone has access to. If that’s the case for you, opt for Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers. These have their own power source and offer multiple input methods for a nice and easy setup. The best part? They are available for $150 at Amazon, saving you some serious cash over today’s lead deal.

Prefer listening to music with headphones? Well, picking up the Philips Fidelio X3’s will surely upgrade your audio game. These open-back headphones are ones we recently went hands-on with, and you can currently find them on sale for $199, down from their regular $349 price tag.

Looking for something that’ll deliver room-filling audio ties into a whole-home setup? Sonos Five does just that and is currently seeing its first discount of $100. Offering up AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, this is a must-have speaker for those integrated deeply with either Sonos or Apple ecosystems.

KEF Bookshelf Speaker features:

The Q150 proves that the best things come in small packages. A Uni-Q driver and CFD port mean it punches way above its weight.

Q Series bookshelf speakers excel in small spaces. KEF’s Uni-Q driver array plus Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) port tech equals high resolution and big sound.

The Uni-Q driver array places the tweeter in the centre of the midrange and bass cone, bringing the acoustic ideal of a single point source closer than ever. The result, enhanced by KEF’s ‘tangerine’ waveguide over the tweeter, is a more accurate three-dimensional sound that’s dispersed evenly throughout the room.

With the addition of the damped tweeter loading tube providing a gentle termination of sound produced from the back of the tweeter, lower treble performance is improved dramatically and a new low-distortion inductor on the crossover provides cleaner bass.

