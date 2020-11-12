Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, 7 Minute Workout, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Get this deal Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on games and apps from Apple’s digital storefronts every morning. Today is no exception with notable deals now available on the brilliant Dead Cells alongside price drops on Wanderlust: Transsiberian, Writey – Learn Handwriting, 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Wanderlust: Transsiberian: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VeeDo Plan: Not just “to-do”: FREE (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Power Reverse Image Search: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Writey – Learn Handwriting: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute Workout: Lose Weight: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dead Cells: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Tally Ho by Kreg Segall: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Prime Sleep Recorder Pro: $8 (Reg. $12)

Today’s best game deals: Ni no Kuni II $12, Fallout 4 GOTY $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lights Off: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tabatach: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Six Pack Abs + Fat Burn Diet: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Recipes – Kids & Toddlers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Isoland 2: Ashes of Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Isoland 3 Dust of the Universe: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Isoland: The Amusement Park: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Export Contacts – Easy Backup: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Way: The Elevator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: WaveStorm: $8 (Reg. $10)

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Dead Cells is a roguevania action platformer that will require you to master frantic 2D combat with a wide variety of weapons and skills against merciless minions and boss. Kill. Die. Learn. Repeat. First available on PC and consoles, the indie hit Dead Cells is now slaying foes on mobile!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kotoro, Great Coffee App, more

FREE+ Learn More

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Magellan 2, Star Walk 2, Toon Blocks, more

FREE+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 12, 2020

Listen now
20% off

Saucony takes extra 20% off sale styles to boost your fall and winter runs + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
30% off

Amazon has cordless stick and handheld vacs from $180 (Up to $120 off)

$180+ Learn More
Save $100

ASUS Chromebook Flip packs a 2-in-1 design, USB-C, more at $429 (Save $100)

$429 Learn More
$249 off

Apple’s now previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Air hits all-time low at $249 off

$1,050 Learn More
32% off

Doggy DNA test kits + relative finders now 32% off at Amazon (Today only)

$97+ Learn More