Today’s best game deals: Ni no Kuni II $12, Fallout 4 GOTY $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Ni no Kuni II: Evenant Kingdom for $11.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly as much as $60 there, you can score physical copies of this one in the $20 range at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Once again featuring gorgeous Studio Ghibli-like visuals, this one follows the story of young King Even and his quest to form his own kingdom. Head down below for more including Fallout 4 Game of The Year, Watch Dogs Legion, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, God of War III Remastered, Borderlands 3, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

