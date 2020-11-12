Today’s best game deals: Ni no Kuni II $12, Fallout 4 GOTY $15, more

-
Apps GamesSonyPSN
Get this deal Reg. $20+ $12

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Ni no Kuni II: Evenant Kingdom for $11.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly as much as $60 there, you can score physical copies of this one in the $20 range at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Once again featuring gorgeous Studio Ghibli-like visuals, this one follows the story of young King Even and his quest to form his own kingdom. Head down below for more including Fallout 4 Game of The Year, Watch Dogs Legion, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, God of War III Remastered, Borderlands 3, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15

Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app

Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

Next-gen NBA 2K21 will feature sprawling City sandbox gameplay [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

PSN

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dead Cells, 7 Minute Workout, more

FREE+ Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: November 12, 2020

Listen now
20% off

Saucony takes extra 20% off sale styles to boost your fall and winter runs + free shipping

From $20 Learn More
30% off

Amazon has cordless stick and handheld vacs from $180 (Up to $120 off)

$180+ Learn More
Save $100

ASUS Chromebook Flip packs a 2-in-1 design, USB-C, more at $429 (Save $100)

$429 Learn More
$249 off

Apple’s now previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Air hits all-time low at $249 off

$1,050 Learn More
32% off

Doggy DNA test kits + relative finders now 32% off at Amazon (Today only)

$97+ Learn More
Up to 75% off

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 mini Screen Protector 3-pack $1 (75% off), more

From $1 Learn More