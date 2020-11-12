Today’s best game deals: Ni no Kuni II $12, Fallout 4 GOTY $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Ni no Kuni II: Evenant Kingdom for $11.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly as much as $60 there, you can score physical copies of this one in the $20 range at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Once again featuring gorgeous Studio Ghibli-like visuals, this one follows the story of young King Even and his quest to form his own kingdom. Head down below for more including Fallout 4 Game of The Year, Watch Dogs Legion, Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, God of War III Remastered, Borderlands 3, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
- Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
- PlayStation Plus from $31 (Up to 48% off)
- Nintendo Black Friday ad now live
- GameStop Black Friday ad now live
Today’s best game deals:
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $15 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- War of Mine: Complete Switch $10 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $16.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Sony PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Aladdin and The Lion King on PS4 $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20)
- What Remains of Edith Finch $6 (Reg. $20)
- God of War III Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bloodborne Complete $15 (Reg. $35)
- Everybody’s Golf $12 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- More PlayStation indies up to 75% off
- Bridge Constructor Portal Switch $6 (Reg. $15)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Target B2G1 FREE early Black Friday game sale
- Far Cry franchise Xbox sale from $3+
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition Switch: $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Outer Worlds $30 (Reg. $60)
- Bioshock Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $25 (Reg. $50)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $25 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $35 (Reg. $50)
- Spelunky 2 on PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30 (Reg. $50)
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15
Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app
Nintendo Holiday Gift Guide: The Mushroom Kingdom’s most sought-after gear
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to EA Play + Game Pass Ultimate on November 10
Usable PS5 storage reportedly tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
Next-gen NBA 2K21 will feature sprawling City sandbox gameplay [Video]
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!