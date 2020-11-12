Walmart has Ninja’s Chef Blender at $89 in early holiday sale (Reg. $160) + more

-
Walmart is now offering the Ninja Chef High-Speed Premium Blender (CT810) for $89 shipped. Regularly as much as $160 at Walmart, this model currently sells for a bloated $250 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find as part of Walmart’s early Black Friday deals. Sporting a 1500-watt motor, this model can handle everything from your daily smoothies to much more robust meal preparations. Alongside 10-preset blending programs, this model has variable speed control, a cleaning cycle, 72-ounce pitcher, tamper, and dishwasher-safe components. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more blender deals. 

If the Ninja model above is overkill for you, consider a smaller, more personal-sized option. The Ninja Personal Blender sells for $50, carries stellar ratings, and would make for a great alternative to today’s lead deal if the Oster My Blend at $20 won’t cut it. 

More early holiday blender deals:

Speaking of kitchenware, we still have a great deal on the Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker as well as $100 off Breville’s Bambino Plus Espresso Machine. But you’ll also want to browse through today’s Gold Box Instant Pot Ultra sale along with all of these early Black Friday AmazonBasics deals

More on the Ninja Chef Blender:

The Ninja Chef Blender features a 1500-watt advanced motor system, next-generation high-speed blade design, and Ninja’s widest variable speed range, designed to power through tough ingredients and avoid bogging down. Choose between the 10 pre-set Auto-iQ programs or switch to Manual mode for total variable speed control from 7,000 to 18,000 RPM. The Ninja Chef is designed especially for you, kitchen experimenter, to turn that home-cook inspiration into real chef-quality results. RPMs measured at free load.

