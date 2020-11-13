Apple kicks off Friday the 13th movie sale with deals from just $3

-
AppleMedia

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a movie sale from $3 across a number of genres. This time around is particularly notable as Apple rarely drops prices below $5, with discounts down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. All of today’s deals will become a permanent part of your library. Head below for our top picks.

Apple’s $3 movie sale delivers notable deals

With many of today’s movies selling regularly between $10 and $20, this is a great time to load up on fresh content ahead of the winter season. Here are some of our top picks:

Deals:

  • Hidden Figures: $3
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: $5
  • Waiting to Exhale: $3
  • 9 to 5: $3
  • The Hangover: $5
  • Coming to America: $5
  • Paddington: $5
  • Anchorman: $5
  • Blades of Glory: $5
  • Wayne’s World: $5
  • I Love You, Man: $5
  • The Bucket List: $5
  • I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry: $5
  • The Secret Garden: $5
  • Good Will Hunting: $5
  • Dear Dictator: $5

Apple’s big $5 movie sale from earlier this week is still live with deals across every genre. We’ve broken down our favorite action, comedy, and drama movies right here. You’ll also find some holiday price drops, like The Grinch and A Christmas Story as well.

