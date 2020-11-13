SimpliSafe’s 11-piece Shield Home Security System is down to $200 (Save 46%)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System for $199.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its $370 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount, beats our previous mention by $15, and marks the lowest we’ve seen on this bundled. This SimpliSafe package gives you everything needed to secure your home including a base station, wireless keypad, and key fob, as well as a series of sensors. On top of its two motion detectors, you’re also getting six entry sensors for securing doors or windows. Over 350 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s price cut brings the 11-piece kit mentioned above down to the same price you’d pay on Amazon’s 5-piece Ring Alarm package. So if you’re looking to add some security to your house, this SimpliSafe bundle is arguably the best value out there. But if it’s video surveillance you’re after, the best-selling Wyze Cam Outdoor is worth a closer look at $60 and features 1080p feeds alongside a weather-resistant design.

And while we’re talking smart home security, the discount we spotted earlier in the week on Lockly’s Secure Plus Smart Lock at $199 is still live, bringing a touchscreen and fingerprint sensor to the front door at 20% off. Then swing by our smart home guide for all of the other ongoing price cuts still available.

SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System features:

Keep an eye on what matters most with this wireless SimpliSafe security system. It provides full-time professional monitoring of your home’s surroundings, and it detects intruders with advanced sensors to keep your family safe. This SimpliSafe security system continues working for 24 hours when the power fails for added protection.

