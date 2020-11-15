One of the final Black Friday dominos has finally fallen. This year’s Walmart Black Friday ad has been revealed with some of 2020’s hottest deals. Walmart is making a major push to discount a large selection of Apple products, setting the pace for other retailers. This includes Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPads. Walmart is also looking to be one of the few retailers guaranteeing a selection of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles on the big day, as well. Head below for full details on Walmart’s Black Friday plans for this year.

Walmart plans large Black Friday sale online and in-store

This year’s Walmart Black Friday sale will kick off on Wednesday, November 25 at 7pm online with a host of rotating deals across a range of categories. Instead of offering up more traditional doorbusters, Walmart is slated to roll out timed deals at various points throughout the week.

Walmart retail locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Best Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals

Headlining this year’s Walmart Black Friday is Apple Watch Series 3 priced at $119. You may recall that in 2019 this was one of the most widely sought-after deals throughout Thanksgiving week, which sold out almost instantly time and time again over a multiple-day period. Will Walmart have more stock available this year? It’s anyone’s guess at this point what the situation will be but expect Series 3 at $119 to be another hot item. Last time around, Amazon did not price match, so that’s another wildcard in the mix.

Another standout from this year’s Walmart Black Friday ad is AirPods Pro at $169. That’s a $130 savings from the regular going rate and a price that would easily mark a new all-time low. As a comparison, we’ve seen it more recently trend around $199 in the lead up to Black Friday. This is sure to be a popular item but at a price that is expected to be matched at various retailers.

On the Google side of things, we’re expecting to see Chromecast V2 and Nest Home Mini available for $18.98 each, which is down from the usual $49 price tag. Nest Hub will also be getting a Black Friday discount at $49.98 during this sale, as well.

Walmart is also expected to offer up inventory on the latest next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony. Both Series X and PlayStation 5 should be available at some point throughout the week, but if pre-orders to date have shown us anything, it’s that these listings will be a hot ticket item throughout Thanksgiving week.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

